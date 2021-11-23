Appeal after fatal crash in Dunoon

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash which left one person dead and two others seriously injured.

The collision happened on the A815 road near to Benmore Park, Dunoon, when a red Honda Civic and a grey Subaru Outback crashed at about 3.15pm on Monday.

The 74-year-old driver and 77-year-old passenger of the Honda Civic were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries.

Police confirmed the passenger was pronounced dead a short time later and the driver remains in a critical condition.

The 64-year-old female passenger of the Subaru Outback was taken to hospital where her condition has been described as serious but stable, while the 69-year-old male driver sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The road was closed for about eight hours during a police investigation of the area.

Inspector Archie McGuire, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of those involved in this crash.

“We are appealing for the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and I would ask if you were driving in the area at the time or witnessed the crash that you come forward and speak to police.

“If any motorists have dashcam footage that could help with our inquiries, please contact our officers.”

Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 2093 of Monday, 22 November, 2021.