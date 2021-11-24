Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pandemic has caused ‘crisis of confidence’ in young Scots, charity warns

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 12.03am
A charity has revealed 50% of young people in Scotland who took part in a survey have hey have lost confidence in their ability ‘to do the job they are trained to do’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Half of young people in Scotland who took part in a charity survey say they have lost confidence in their work, a study has shown.

The Prince’s Trust, a youth charity that helps young people aged 11 to 30 get into jobs and education, asked 2,007 16-25-year-olds in the UK about the impact of the coronavirus on their future career and job skills.

The survey found that 50% of young people in Scotland who took part feel that over the course of the pandemic, they have lost confidence in their ability “to do the job they are trained to do”, with 59 per cent saying they have “lost confidence in themselves.”

The research, published on Wednesday, also found that 46% of young Scots are concerned about how they will “get their life back on track” and a quarter worry they do not have the skills required for the jobs available to them.

The study, however, showed 42% of participants said the pandemic has given them time to retrain and gain new skills, and 56% said they feel more grateful now for the life they have.

But only 16% of young people in Scotland say they feel confident in their future career, with just one fifth (20%) agreeing that they have “the confidence to go after the job they want”.

The Prince’s Trust found young people from lower income backgrounds and those who have experienced unstable employment during the pandemic are more likely to report poor mental health and a loss in their confidence.

The findings also suggest that across the UK, young people whose employment has been unstable and who have spent time out of work during the pandemic are more likely to report poor mental health.

Similarly, 26% say the uncertain job market makes them concerned about their future, with 60% agreeing that not being able to find a job makes them feel anxious.

Craig Wilson, of The Prince’s Trust, said: “Today’s research shows that without increased support for young people in the UK, the legacy of the pandemic will be a substantial crisis of confidence in our future workforce.

“Young people have faced significant disruption to their employment and education, at a time when our economy and jobs market is in flux.

“As we look forward into 2022, there is still a huge amount to do to restore young people’s confidence and rebuild the skills they need for the jobs available now, and the jobs of the future.

“Every day at The Prince’s Trust, we meet talented young people looking for opportunities to work and train.

“It is in all of our interests to support the younger generation into sustainable jobs, to help rebuild our economy.”

