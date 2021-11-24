Firefighters work through night tackling house blaze By Press Association November 24 2021, 6.37am Firefighters went to the scene (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Firefighters have worked through the night tackling a fire at a house in Glasgow. Six fire engines were sent to the scene in Ardmory Avenue in the Toryglen area when the alarm was raised at around 7.20pm on Tuesday. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that one appliance was still at the scene at 6.30am on Wednesday. There were no reports of any injuries. More from The Courier Fife retained firefighter Brian Hughes recalls 3 career-defining blazes as he retires after 47 years Arbroath Road: Police investigate ‘unexplained’ death of man in Dundee Emergency services search River Tay in Perth amid concern for a person Committee makes plea for extra spending on justice ahead of Scottish Budget