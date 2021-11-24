Firefighters work through night tackling house blaze

An error occurred. Please try again.

Firefighters have worked through the night tackling a fire at a house in Glasgow.

Six fire engines were sent to the scene in Ardmory Avenue in the Toryglen area when the alarm was raised at around 7.20pm on Tuesday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that one appliance was still at the scene at 6.30am on Wednesday.

There were no reports of any injuries.