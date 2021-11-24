Man charged following football stadium attack By Press Association November 24 2021, 10.13am A 26-year-old man was assaulted at Pittodrie Stadium (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been charged in connection with an attack at a football stadium. Police Scotland said on Wednesday that the 65-year-old was arrested and charged with assaulting a 26-year-old man at Pittodrie Stadium in Aberdeen. The charge relates to an incident at the stadium at around 9.10pm on Thursday August 26 when Aberdeen were playing Azerbaijan side Qarabag FK in the Europa Conference League play-offs. The force said the 65-year-old is expected to appear at court “at a later date”. Police Constable Sam Ether said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance in bringing this investigation to a close.” More from The Courier JIM SPENCE: Dundee United and Aberdeen are still big fish in small pond of Scottish football – with European pedigree big English sides must envy Man, 19, charged in connection with alleged serious assault of woman in St Andrews In the name of the father: How son of former Montrose FC player George McMillan will honour his dad Man in court over alleged rape in Aberdeen