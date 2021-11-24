Another 94 Covid deaths recorded in Scotland

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Scotland last week fell compared to the week before, new statistics show, but the number of overall fatalities is more than 10% higher than the five-year average.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 12,028 deaths have been registered in Scotland where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by the National Records of Scotland on Wednesday.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 94 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is 22 fewer deaths than the previous week.

As at 21 November, 12,028 COVID-related deaths registered. 94 registered in the latest week, 22 fewer than previous week. Deaths from all causes in Scotland in this week was 1,265 – 126, or 11%, more than the 5 year average. https://t.co/8J9Xjsc828 #NRSStats #COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/uioslfsw3D — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) November 24, 2021

“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,265, which is 126 – or 11% – more than the five-year average.”

Of the Covid-related deaths in the latest week, 17 were people aged under 65, 16 were between 65 and 74, and 61 were people aged 75 or older. Fifty people who died were men and 44 were women, the statistics show.

At 13, Glasgow had the highest number of Covid deaths in the week of November 15 to 21.

There were eight deaths in Falkirk and seven in Fife. In total, 28 out of 32 council areas in Scotland had at least one Covid death last week.

Sixty-nine Covid deaths occurred in hospitals, 14 at home or in a non-institutional setting, 10 were in care homes, and one death was in another institutional setting.

On Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon said she will not extend Scotland’s vaccine passport scheme to cover more venues, despite the “precarious” situation the country faces with coronavirus.

The First Minister said the Scottish Government has concluded it would not be “proportionate” to increase the remit of the scheme, which currently requires people to prove they have been double jabbed when visiting nightclubs and attending large events.

Ministers had been considering if those going to the theatre, cinemas and some other hospitality venues should be required to show their vaccination status.

But she told MSPs at Holyrood that after making a “very, very finely balanced decision”, they had at this stage “decided not to extend the scope of the scheme”.