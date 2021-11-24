Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thousands stolen in ATM raid

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 2.46pm
The incident occurred in Milngavie, near Glasgow, early on Wednesday (PA)
Detectives are appealing for information after thieves smashed their way into an ATM and stole a five-figure sum of cash.

Two people dressed in dark clothing targeted the machine at a filling station on Glasgow Road, near to Dougalston Avenue, in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire.

The incident occurred between midnight and 12.20am on Wednesday.

Police said the exact quantity of cash stolen is yet to be established.

A green van, which was used to break open the ATM, has been recovered.

Detective Inspector Ross Jamieson said: “Our inquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV from the area around that time.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0035 of Wednesday November 24, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The raid follows another on a cash machine at the Esso petrol station in Bo’ness, Falkirk, between 11pm and 11.40pm on Monday

In that raid police suspect an orange van was used and two people in dark clothing fled the scene.

With regard to that incident, police said: “Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0185 of November 23, or call Crimestoppers.”

