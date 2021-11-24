Thousands stolen in ATM raid

An error occurred. Please try again.

Detectives are appealing for information after thieves smashed their way into an ATM and stole a five-figure sum of cash.

Two people dressed in dark clothing targeted the machine at a filling station on Glasgow Road, near to Dougalston Avenue, in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire.

The incident occurred between midnight and 12.20am on Wednesday.

Police said the exact quantity of cash stolen is yet to be established.

A green van, which was used to break open the ATM, has been recovered.

Detective Inspector Ross Jamieson said: “Our inquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV from the area around that time.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0035 of Wednesday November 24, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The raid follows another on a cash machine at the Esso petrol station in Bo’ness, Falkirk, between 11pm and 11.40pm on Monday

In that raid police suspect an orange van was used and two people in dark clothing fled the scene.

With regard to that incident, police said: “Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0185 of November 23, or call Crimestoppers.”