Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Elderly pedestrian seriously injured in crash

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 8.21am Updated: November 25 2021, 10.59am
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident in East Kilbride (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident in East Kilbride (David Cheskin/PA)

Police are appealing for information after a pensioner was seriously injured in a crash.

The 80-year-old man was crossing a road in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, when he was hit by a black Renault Clio.

The incident happened in Stuart Street, near the Village Inn, at about 7.50am on Wednesday.

The road was closed as investigators examined the site.

Sergeant Andrew Shearer said: “From our inquiries, we know that there were several people who were in the area at the time of the incident.

“I would urge these people to contact us as their information could prove vital.

“I would also ask any motorists with dashcam devices to check their footage as they may have captured images which would assist us in establishing the full circumstances of what has happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0428 of Wednesday November 24.