Elderly pedestrian seriously injured in crash

Police are appealing for information after a pensioner was seriously injured in a crash.

The 80-year-old man was crossing a road in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, when he was hit by a black Renault Clio.

The incident happened in Stuart Street, near the Village Inn, at about 7.50am on Wednesday.

The road was closed as investigators examined the site.

Sergeant Andrew Shearer said: “From our inquiries, we know that there were several people who were in the area at the time of the incident.

“I would urge these people to contact us as their information could prove vital.

“I would also ask any motorists with dashcam devices to check their footage as they may have captured images which would assist us in establishing the full circumstances of what has happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0428 of Wednesday November 24.