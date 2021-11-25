Three charged in connection with Scottish schoolgirl’s 1996 death

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police investigating the death of a teenage schoolgirl in 1996 have charged two men and a woman.

The body of 14-year-old Caroline Glachan was found in the River Leven, near Place of Bonhill, Renton, at about 4.10pm on Sunday August 25 1996.

Police said they have arrested and charged two men, aged 42 and 43, and a 42-year-old woman in connection with the death.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Grainger, of the Major Investigations Teams, who is the senior investigating officer on the case, said: “I would like to thank the members of the public who have assisted with our investigation and those who have come forward with important information surrounding Caroline’s death.”

All three are due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Thursday.