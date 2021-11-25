Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Law body calls for pilot scheme to enable more in-person civil hearings

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 12.55pm
The rule changes would apply to civil courts across Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
The rule changes would apply to civil courts across Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

A law industry body is calling for more civil hearings to take place in person, arguing proposed changes for a permanent increase in virtual hearings are “premature”.

The majority of civil hearings in Scotland are taking place through phone or video conference to help clear the backlog of criminal cases caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Scottish Civil Justice Council (SCJC) has consulted on proposed changes to rules governing attendance at civil court hearings.

The proposals involve increased use of virtual hearings, including for all commercial hearings, including proofs, and many appeals.

The Law Society of Scotland, which represents more than 12,000 solicitors north of the border, said in a statement the proposed changes are “premature” and “without a solid evidence base”.

The industry body wants a year-long pilot scheme to be introduced to enable a limited number of proofs, evidential hearings and appeals to be heard in person.

Iain Nicol, the society’s Civil Justice Committee convener, said: “We recognise that the courts should not necessarily revert to how they operated pre-Covid.

“Virtual hearings have worked well for procedural business and should remain the default position going forward.

“These rules however, take a blanket approach to a nuanced situation and have been proposed in response to a transitional phase.

“The Scottish Government consultation on Covid Recovery recognises that it is too early to make permanent changes and instead posits an extension to emergency legislation.

“We are, therefore, at a loss to understand why a similar approach would not be taken here.”

He added: “As we begin to emerge from what has been an incredibly challenging time for the justice sector and society as a whole, it is important that we take time to identify which measures have long-term value and those which, although expedient in a time of crisis, should be now be rejected in favour of high quality human processes.

“The pilot we suggest would prove invaluable and informative in making those decisions.”

He highlighted the society’s survey of Scottish solicitors carried out in May 2021, 91% of the 448 respondents said they thought civil procedural hearings worked particularly well remotely, but only 5% thought proofs worked well and 3% thought evidential hearings worked well remotely.

Court coronavirus
Courts have adapted to coronavirus restrictions (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Nicol said: “Furthermore, the rules do not take into account the views of the profession, who have expressed in no uncertain terms, the desire to return to live hearings when it is safe to do so.”

The SCJC consultation document states: “There is an ongoing public debate about the merits of remote hearings. For some court users the attendance at hearings by electronic means has been perceived as delivering significant benefits in terms of reduced travel time and inconvenience, as well as more efficient hearings.

“For other court users it has raised concerns over how best to facilitate effective participation, maintain the gravitas of the court and respond to the availability of technology.”

The consultation closed on November 15 and a report on responses is due to be prepared for consideration by the SCJC.

In response to the consultation, the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service backed the planned changes, adding: “The expanded use of virtual hearings over the last 20 months has proved the concept that these can be made to work efficiently and effectively in more situations, whilst preserving the three fundamental elements of the justice system of of access to justice, fairness and transparency.”

More from The Courier