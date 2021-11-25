Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Edith Bowman hosts Hogmanay on BBC featuring sketch show from Still Game star

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 12.59pm
Edith Bowman will anchor Hogmanay proceedings for the first time (Yui Mok/PA)
Edith Bowman will anchor Hogmanay proceedings for the first time (Yui Mok/PA)

BBC Scotland has unveiled its Christmas and Hogmanay TV line-up, including a live programme hosted by Edith Bowman and a new sketch show from the comedians behind Still Game and Burnistoun.

Bowman will host the BBC’s countdown to the bells for the first time, with musical guests Texas, Emeli Sande and Talisk.

The show will broadcast live at midnight from Edinburgh Castle, with a lone piper and the midnight gun and fireworks from Stirling’s Wallace Monument.

Hogmanay will also see new sketch show Queen Of The New Year broadcast, from Still Game’s Greg Hemphill and Robert Florence, co-writer and star of Burnistoun.

The show will cover the big talking points of 2021, including Cop26.

Also in the TV line-up is a special episode of Scot Squad featuring some famous guests.

Des Clarke will host Breaking The Year while Amy Irons helms the Not Quite End Of Year Show – a mix of chat and music on the BBC Scotland channel.

The TV schedule over the Christmas period will include Scotland’s People 2021 on BBC One Scotland.

Greg Hemphill
Still Game star Greg Hemphill has a new sketch show (Eoin Carey/PA)

Jackie Bird, the former long-time host of the Hogmanay show, will seek out and thank everyday heroes.

Famous faces taking part include Gary Lineker, Martin Compston, Mark Bonnar and Sharleen Spiteri.

A programme reflecting on the death of football manager Walter Smith will also be screened, as will a Christmas episode of Two Doors Down, while Growing Up Scottish will feature comedians and entertainers taking a trip down memory lane.

Christmas Celebration, presented by Sally Magnusson, will air during the last moments of Christmas Eve in to Christmas morning from Greyfriars Kirk in Edinburgh.

Christmas Reflections at the Quay on Christmas Day will be led by Canon Michael McMahon and Rev Maggie McTernan, with a poem by Fiona Stewart.

On BBC Radio Scotland, there will be a festive mix of music and chat including a Christmas Classics soundtrack from the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, and a Christmas watchnight service bringing carols and reflection with prayers and readings to draw Christmas Eve to a close.

On Christmas Day, Bryan Burnett will front three hours of Get It On which is followed by Christmas at the Quay.

The Hogmanay party on the radio kicks off with Grant Stott’s Hogmanay Vinyl Collective before handing over to Burnett for a live Get It On… Through The Bells.

Steve Carson, director at BBC Scotland, said: “At the end of another challenging year for many people, we hope audiences enjoy our seasonal package of reflection, music, comedy and entertainment as we see out 2021 in style and look forward to the new year.”

