Special vaccination clinics set up amid rise in pregnant women in intensive care

By Press Association
November 26 2021, 11.47am
The health board is calling on expectant mothers to be vaccinated (Katie Collins/PA)
A health board has set up special vaccination clinics for pregnant women as it made an urgent appeal for them to get both doses.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) said there has been increase in recent months in expectant mothers ending up in intensive care, the “vast majority” of whom were unvaccinated.

The board said it is “so concerned” about the situation it has set up three vaccination clinics this weekend for pregnant women.

Chief Midwife Evelyn Frame said: “The stark reality is being unvaccinated while pregnant puts both you and your baby at increased risk.

“Some women who have become seriously unwell have had to have their baby delivered early, which is far from ideal.

“Being pregnant puts women at increased risk of Covid-19 complications. But this risk can be dramatically reduced by receiving both doses of the vaccine.

“All pregnant women are invited to attend a drop-in clinic on these days to receive either their first or second dose.

“Women can attend any clinic which suits them – even if it’s not the hospital they are booked into.

“There’s also no pressure. Even if they just want to come along and speak to one of the vaccinators we will be delighted to see them. They will be able to get the updated information regarding the Covid-19 vaccine in pregnancy and chat through any concerns they may have.”

Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley
A clinic is being held at Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley (Jane Barlow/PA)

A clinic will be held on Saturday at the maternity department at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, with two more on Sunday at the antenatal Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley and at the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital in Glasgow.

All run from 9am-4pm and those attending will also be able to have the flu vaccine if needed.

NHSGGC was unable to provide statistics on the increase in pregnant women in intensive care but the latest figures from Public Health Scotland show that of the 89 cases of Covid-19 in pregnancy across Scotland related to a critical care admission, 88 were were unvaccinated and one was partially vaccinated.

The figures, from a report published on November 3, cover December 2020 to September 2021.

Guidance for pregnant women changed in mid-April to advise vaccines should be offered at the same time as the rest of the population.

