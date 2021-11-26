Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Former British ambassador named new chief of Scotch Whisky Association

By Press Association
November 26 2021, 11.57am
(Peter Dibdin/PA)
(Peter Dibdin/PA)

A former diplomat has been appointed as the new chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association.

Mark Kent, former British ambassador to Argentina, will succeed Karen Betts.

Mr Kent, who was ambassador in Argentina for five years, joins the SWA after more than three decades with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, including stints as ambassador to Thailand and Vietnam.

He will take up the new position in January.

Speaking about his appointment as the ninth chief executive in the SWA’s 110-year history, Mr Kent said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as CEO of the Scotch Whisky Association.

“As a former ambassador, I know in what high regard the Scotch whisky industry and the SWA is held worldwide.

“After a challenging period, I’m looking forward to helping the industry to unleash its full potential and enable people across the globe to discover and enjoy our premium and iconic product.

“The Scotch whisky industry has a fantastic history, great stories to tell and continues to innovate. I can’t wait to get started.”

Mark Kent
Mark Kent (Scotch Whisky Association/PA)

Mr Kent graduated in law from Oxford University and gained a masters degree in European law and economics from the Universite Libre de Bruxelles in Belgium.

He has a further postgraduate qualification in business administration from the Open University and has language qualifications in Spanish, Portuguese, French, Dutch, Vietnamese and Thai.

Welcoming Mr Kent to the role, Scott McCroskie, chairman of the SWA Council, said: “I am delighted that Mark will be joining the Scotch Whisky Association, to lead the organisation’s and the industry’s next exciting chapter.

“Mark brings with him an outstanding depth of experience which will allow the SWA to continue to support the industry’s interests around the world.

“We look forward to working with him as the industry looks to make new ground in key growth markets and build a sustainable future for the industry by continuing our push towards net zero.”

Ms Betts leaves the SWA in December 2021 to take over as chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation.

