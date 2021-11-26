Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tree disease alert prompts forest lockdown in parts of Scotland

By Press Association
November 26 2021, 5.43pm
Restrictions will be imposed on some areas in the north west of Scotland after a fungus-like pathogen was found near Loch Carron (David Cheskin/PA)
A fungus-like pathogen known to affect a variety of tree species has been found in the north-west of Scotland.

Phytophthora pluvialis has been known to infect western hemlock, Douglas fir, tanoak and several pine species, in particular radiata pine.

The pathogen has been discovered near Loch Carron and has prompted Scottish Forestry to restrict the movement of timber in infected areas to prevent further spread of the disease.

It is reported to cause needle cast, where needles turn brown and fall off, shoot dieback, where roots and branches are killed, and lesions on the stem, branches and roots.

The Scottish Government organisation is set to close off infected sites and carry out investigations at potential high-risk areas.

Landowners and staff working in the forest industry and tree nurseries in the area are being urged to be vigilant to help avoid further spread of the pathogen.

Lorna Slater, minister for green skills, circular economy and biodiversity, said the Scottish Government is taking action to protect areas at risk.

“We are imposing a movement restriction in the area of the find at Loch Carron and will continue targeted inspections at potential high-risk sites across Scotland,” she said.

“We are asking the forestry industry and landowners to help tackle this pathogen and avoid its spread.

“Please check the health of western hemlock and Douglas fir trees on your land.”

She said the key symptoms to look for in trees are lesions on the stem, branch or roots, and to report any suspect trees immediately via Tree Alert – an app set up to gather information about the health of the nation’s trees.

“We also want to emphasise that everyone visiting the countryside and our woods can help prevent the spread of pests and pathogens by taking simple steps and ensuring they clean their shoes, bike tyres and pet’s paws before visits,” she added.

“Everyone has a part they can play in protecting our woodlands.”

P.pluvialis was found for the first time in the UK this year on western hemlock and Douglas fir, according to Scottish Forestry.

The pathogen has now been detected in Devon, Cornwall and Cumbria in England, and now near Loch Carron north of the border.

As the disease has never been detected in Europe before, research is ongoing to understand if other potentially susceptible species could become impacted.

Scottish Forestry said it will continue to work with partner agencies across the UK to share information about the pathogen and to maintain a joint approach to managing the disease.

