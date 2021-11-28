Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Waiting time for Covid booster likely to be reduced, says public health expert

By Press Association
November 28 2021, 11.46am Updated: November 28 2021, 4.34pm
The waiting time between the second Covid vaccine dose and the booster jag is likely to be reduced, according to public health professor Linda Bauld (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Reducing the gap between Covid vaccinations and the booster jag is likely to happen in Scotland, a public health expert has said.

According to the current NHS Scotland advice, the coronavirus booster should be given at least six months (24 weeks) after the date of the second vaccine dose.

Linda Bauld, a professor in public health at the University of Edinburgh, said speeding up the waiting time for the booster to a five-month wait would be “proportionate” in the wake of new variant Omicron being discovered in the UK.

Speaking on the BBC’s The Sunday Show, Ms Bauld said: “If you look at the data from the Pfizer trial, and other countries, reducing it from six to five months seems to be proportionate.

“I think we will hear that very soon.”

She added: “Israel and other countries are just boosting all adults, it’s not age stratified.

“You start with the most vulnerable but then you boost all adults who are eligible.

“That may be what happens here and we will at least go down to the 30s, probably below.”

Linda Bauld
Linda Bauld said she believes vaccinating five to 12-year-olds is a ‘reasonable’ next step (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The public health professor also said vaccinating children aged five to 12 would be a “reasonable next step”.

Currently, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommends only those over 12 are offered a jab in the UK.

The US, however, has started to offer it to younger age groups.

“There are many parents who are asking for that (children’s vaccinations),” Ms Bauld said.

“We will have more world data in due course, and JCVI has been very cautious on teenage and young people vaccination, but that does seem to me like a real potential future step.”

Larry Flanagan, general secretary of the EIS, Scotland’s biggest teaching union, said children over the age of five should be offered a Covid-19 vaccination to tackle the spread of the virus in schools.

Earlier this week, he said: “We are in favour of young people being offered that vaccine and we’ve said so at Serg (Scottish Education Recovery Group).

“I was surprised to discover at Serg that there is apparently no licensed vaccines by age group in the UK at the moment, although clearly the USA have started vaccinating that particular group.

“Hopefully, there’s some work going on to make sure that a decision is taken to allow that age group to be vaccinated.”