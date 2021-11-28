Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Glasgow

An error occurred. Please try again.

A woman has died after being hit by a car in Glasgow.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash which happened in Balmore Road at about 6.35pm on Saturday in the Parkhouse area of the city.

The woman was crossing the road, near to its junction with Haywood Street, when she was hit by a Ford Focus.

Emergency services attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 49-year-old male driver was uninjured in the crash.

Sergeant Alan Cook, from the road policing unit at Govan, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the woman at this time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing into the cause of this crash and I would urge any witnesses to the crash, or anyone driving on this road shortly before the crash happened, to contact us as soon as possible.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cam footage that may assist our enquiry to contact us.”

Anyone with information on the crash should contact officers by calling 101 quoting reference 3479 of November 27.