Man arrested after woman found dead

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has been arrested after a woman’s body was discovered at a property in Stirling.

Police were called to reports of a body found at an address in Cultenhove Crescent in the St Ninians area of the city on Sunday at about 5am.

Officers attended and a woman was found dead in the property.

A man has been arrested in connection with the death and officers are still currently at the scene.

A police spokesperson said inquiries into the woman’s death are ongoing.