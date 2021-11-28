Man arrested after woman found dead By Press Association November 28 2021, 4.25pm A man has been arrested after the body of a woman was found at a property in Stirling (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been arrested after a woman’s body was discovered at a property in Stirling. Police were called to reports of a body found at an address in Cultenhove Crescent in the St Ninians area of the city on Sunday at about 5am. Officers attended and a woman was found dead in the property. A man has been arrested in connection with the death and officers are still currently at the scene. A police spokesperson said inquiries into the woman’s death are ongoing. More from The Courier Police granted more time to question man over woman’s disappearance Two men arrested after disappearance of mother of two ‘I went into panic mode’: Dundee woman trapped after 40ft tree fell on her car during Storm Arwen Friday court round-up — Arwen proves a trial in Dundee