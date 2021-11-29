Man, 72, dies after car crashes into car park wall

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has died after his car crashed into a wall in a car park.

The 72-year-old was in the car park at Stewart Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire, when the black Vauxhall Corsa hit a wall at about 6.30am on Monday.

The emergency service were called and he was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he later died.

Police Scotland said no one else was in the car and the man’s family has been informed.

The force is appealing for witnesses to assist the investigation and has asked anyone in the area around the time of the incident to get in contact.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Anyone with dashcam devices is asked to check their footage as they may have captured images which could assist officers in establishing the full circumstances of what happened.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0379 of 29 November, 2021.”