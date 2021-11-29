Girl, 16, critically injured after being hit by car in Renfrewshire

An error occurred. Please try again.

A teenage girl is critically injured in hospital after she was hit by a car in Renfrewshire.

The 16-year-old was struck by an Audi A3 in Beith Road, Johnstone, near the junction with Elm Drive, at about 9.40pm on Sunday, Police Scotland said.

Emergency services took the youngster to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley but she has since been transferred to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, where doctors have described her condition as critical.

The driver of the grey Audi was uninjured and the road was closed for several hours as investigators examined the scene.

Police said a 23-year-old man was arrested but has since been released pending further inquiries.

Sergeant Alan Cook urged anyone with information about the crash to contact officers on 101.

“I am appealing to people and motorists who were in the area around the time of the incident to contact us,” he said.

“In particular, if you have a dashcam device, please check the footage as it could provide vital information for our investigation.”

Police Scotland said anyone with information should contact road policing on 101 and quote incident number 3399 of November 28.