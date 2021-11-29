Two arrested after cannabis with street value of £182,000 seized

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police arrested two men after finding cannabis with a street value of £182,000 when they stopped a van on the M74 near Hamilton.

Two men, aged 27 and 41 were arrested and charged after being stopped at 10.45am on Monday near junction six in a white van.

Detective Inspector Craig McPhail said: “Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and I want to reassure the public that we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to stop these illegal substances from causing harm on our streets.”

The two men will appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Tuesday.