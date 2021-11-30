Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Craig Murray: Ex-Dundee University rector jailed for contempt over Salmond trial freed from prison

By Press Association
November 30 2021, 12.21pm Updated: November 30 2021, 12.50pm
Former UK ambassador to Uzbekistan Craig Murray speaks to campaigners, supporters and the media after he is released from HMP Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
The former British ambassador who was jailed after a court ruled his blog posts could have identified Alex Salmond’s accusers has left prison at the end of his eight-month sentence.

Craig Murray – ex-British ambassador to Uzbekistan and a former Dundee University rector – left HMP Edinburgh on Tuesday to the cheers of about 100 supporters who had arrived to see him walk free at the end of his prison term.

He said: “It’s been a hard four months. I’ve learned a lot, one thing I have learned is that dignity comes from inside.

“Nobody can take away dignity from you if you don’t allow them to do so and those in the Scottish establishment who attempted to humiliate and degrade me only succeeded in humiliating themselves and sadly in bringing shame on Scotland internationally.”

Craig Murray is met by his wife, Nadira, and children Cameron, Jamie and Emily, as he leaves prison (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Murray, who had become a blogger and pro-independence campaigner in recent years, was judged to have been in contempt of court over blogs he wrote during the trial of the former first minister, Alex Salmond.

The 63-year-old’s offending articles contained details which, if pieced together, could lead readers to identify the women who made allegations allegations against Mr Salmon, who was acquitted of all 13 charges including sexual assault and attempted rape in March last year.

‘Scotland should be ashamed’

On August 1, Murray handed himself into police in Edinburgh and began his jail term.

Leaving the Stenhouse prison, he said it was “horrible in there” and “prison is not a pleasant place”.

He added: “Scotland should be ashamed of his antiquated, old fashioned and retrograde justice system.”

Well-wishers were on hand to welcome Craig Murray after his release (Jane Barlow/PA)

Almost breaking down in tears, Mr Murray thanked his wife Nadir and his children, who were at the prison to see him released, and his supporters.

Attack on Nicola Sturgeon and SNP

He said he had thousands of letters from across the world, including ones which said they were “appalled at this attack on freedom of speech and this miscarriage of justice”.

In his 16-minute speech, the former ambassador welcomed the Republic of Barbados into existence after it had “shaken off the British monarchy”, attacked Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP for not making a “scintilla more progress than they have on the day I went in”, and called for prison reform.

And Mr Murray told his well-wishers the prison guards he encountered in HMP Edinburgh said to him they did not think he should be in jail.

“A couple of them went further and stated straight out that they did not sign up to join the prison service in order to keep political prisoners,” he said.

At the end of his address, supporters, who arrived with Saltires and banners, handed him gifts of whisky and flowers.

Mr Murray, who emerged from prison with a large beard, said he would relax for the next few days with his family.