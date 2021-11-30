Thousands without power for fifth day after Storm Arwen

Thousands of properties remain without power for a fifth day as engineers work amid “challenging conditions” to repair the damage caused by Storm Arwen.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said that 15,000 customers remained off supply on Tuesday morning, mainly in the north east, although power has been restored to more than 105,000 customers since the storm started at around lunchtime on Friday.

Meanwhile, SP Energy Networks said that around 2,000 of its customers were without power at 11am on November 30, mainly in the Borders, Dumfriesshire, Fife and Lothian.

SSEN said the majority of faults are expected to be fixed on Tuesday, however for “localised faults” restoration times are likely to extend beyond then.

The storm caused widespread damage (SSEN/PA)

Mark Rough, director of customer operations at SSEN, said: “Our engineers continue to make good progress and we aim to restore the majority of homes currently off supply through the course of today. We would once again like to apologise to all customers affected by Storm Arwen and assure them all efforts are being made to accelerate restoration where possible.

“We are, however, still experiencing challenging conditions and multiple faults on individual circuits, with complex repairs underway that are taking longer than normal to rectify.

“The extent of the damage is also hampering the ability to re-route the network to restore supply and regrettably, restoration times for some customers will extend beyond today.”

SSEN said it will reimburse all reasonable accommodation costs for any customer unable to make alternative arrangements.

Customers unable to access the company’s welfare facilities for free hot food and drinks can also claim the cost of takeaways or meals from local establishments, up to £15 per person.

SSEN said that customers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Moray, Angus and Perthshire were among those without power on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Scotland, SP Energy Networks said teams continue to work around the clock to restore supplies.

Moray Council advised residents to be careful when out and about in the aftermath of Storm Arwen.

It said that a large number of trees, branches, fences and walls were damaged over a weekend of high winds and heavy rain, with many remaining in a precarious position.

The council said that some headstones were also destabilised, and Open Spaces staff are currently working to secure sites and ensure safe public access.

Moray Council’s emergency response co-ordinator Jim Grant, said: “We’re seeing a forecast of more high gusts of wind and heavy rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, which will not be welcomed by those of us affected by the most recent storms.

“I would urge anyone out and about in Moray to be extra careful as our clean-up operation continues. Our teams are out securing or removing branches, trees, fences and headstones that are at risk of causing further damage.

“But there will be some that were made unstable over the weekend and just need one more gust of wind to topple or fall. Residents are also advised to check their own gardens for any signs of instability.”

John Swinney, Deputy First Minister and MSP for Perthshire North, said he has been in close contact with SSEN.

He said: “The impact of Storm Arwen is still being acutely felt by many homes across Perthshire.

“I am grateful for the work of community organisations to ensure that support is given to those affected, and I pass on my thanks to all those who have offered assistance to those in need.

“It is vital that every effort is made to restore power to all homes as quickly as possible.”