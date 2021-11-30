Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Murder investigation following the death of Amber Gibson

By Press Association
November 30 2021, 9.30pm Updated: November 30 2021, 11.18pm
Police tape (PA)
Police tape (PA)

The death of a teenage girl is being treated as murder, Police Scotland said.

Amber Gibson, 16, was reported missing from the Hamilton area on Friday November 26.

Amber is known to have left her home in the Hillhouse area at 9.15pm that night and was last seen at Cadzow Street around 9.55pm.

Her body was discovered near to Cadzow Glen at 10.10am on Sunday November 28.

Detective Superintendent Raymond Brown, from Police Scotland major investigations team west, said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Amber’s loved ones and we will continue to support them through this terrible time.

“Whilst our inquiries continue, we are asking for anyone with any information on what happened to Amber, or anyone who believes they saw her at any point of her movements between Friday and Sunday, to please come forward.”

Chief Inspector Briony Daye, local area commander, said: “There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and anyone with concerns can speak with local officers at any time.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 1281 of November 28.

Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.