Scotland records 97 Covid-linked deaths in one week

An error occurred. Please try again.

A total of 97 coronavirus-linked deaths were recorded in Scotland in the week to November 28, the latest statistics show.

This is an increase of one on the previous week and takes the total number of people in Scotland who have died with confirmed or suspected coronavirus to 12,127, according to National Records of Scotland (NRS) data.

Of the latest deaths, 18 were people aged under 65, 34 were aged 65-74 and 45 were 75 or older.

Fife was the council area with the highest number of deaths at 11, followed by Glasgow with 10 and South Lanarkshire with eight.

As at 28 November, 12,127 COVID-related deaths registered. 97 registered in the latest week, one more death than previous week. Deaths from all causes in Scotland in this week: 1,270 – 140, or 12%, more than the 5 year average. https://t.co/8J9Xjsc828 #NRSStats #COVID pic.twitter.com/mpVsuPW434 — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) December 1, 2021

The majority of the deaths – 82 – occurred in hospital, with nine at home or in a non-institutional setting and six in care homes.

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

Pete Whitehouse, NRS statistical services director, said: “The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,270, which is 140, or 12%, more than the five-year average.”

Among the higher than average deaths in the week to November 28 were those from cancer and circulatory causes, which each accounted for 24 more than five-year-average.