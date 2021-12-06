Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vacant shops scheme will see pop-up stores created

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 8.57am
Shops on Mid Street Keith (Moray Council)
Shops on Mid Street Keith (Moray Council)

A pop-up shops scheme will see start-up businesses offered the chance to use currently empty shops for up to four weeks at no cost, other than utilities.

Moray Council’s plan for premises in Forres, Keith, Elgin, Buckie, Lossiemouth, Dufftown and Aberlour has been developed due to an increase in vacant retail units within town centres and the number of new start-up businesses.

It follows a previously successful similar scheme in Keith which saw the town’s Mid Street Conservation Area move from the highest shop vacancy rate in Moray to the lowest.

Chair of Moray Council’s Economic Development and Infrastructure Services Committee, Cllr Graham Leadbitter, said: “Pop-up shops provide an ideal platform for businesses to try out a physical high street presence and raise the profile of their business before committing to anything long-term.

“The scheme is equally beneficial for property owners as it brings their empty properties back into use and may lead to a longer-term lease/sale – a win-win situation for all involved.

“As our town centres continue to face challenging times, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and changing shopping habits, it’s important to help small or independent businesses develop and thrive.”

