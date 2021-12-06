Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Environmental message projected onto power station chimney ahead of demolition

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 11.31am
The Global Warming Stripes projected on the chimney(Stuart Atwood/PA)
The Global Warming Stripes projected on the chimney(Stuart Atwood/PA)

An energy provider has projected the environmental slogan “Make Coal History” onto a giant chimney at a former power station.

ScottishPower illuminated the 600ft structure at the former Longannet Power Station in Fife, before its scheduled demolition later this week.

Although the coal-fired power station, which was the largest in Europe, stopped generating in 2016, the chimney has been a regional landmark for generations, dominating the Forth skyline.

In addition to the slogan, multi-coloured “Global Warming Stripes”, created by Professor Ed Hawkins of the University of Reading, were also projected onto the chimney at night.

Longannet Power Station
The chimney at the Fife landmark is due to come down within days (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A ScottishPower spokesperson said: “The stripes show the change in global temperature from 1850 to 2020, with shades of blue showing cooler-than-average years, and red showing years that were hotter-than-average.”

Keith Anderson, chief executive of ScottishPower said: “The Global Warming Stripes remind us why the UK needs faster action and greater ambition to meet net zero emissions targets and help save our planet.

“Scotland has been coal-free since we closed down Longannet in 2016 and today we’re calling on everyone to join us in making coal history once and for all.

“The projection features as part of a year-long programme of Cop26 legacy projects from ScottishPower, the UK’s only integrated energy company which generates 100% green electricity from offshore and onshore wind.”

ScottishPower said its plans include new solar, wind and battery infrastructure, green hydrogen facilities and undertaking the mammoth task of upgrading parts of the country’s energy network to accommodate the expected rapid increase in demand for electricity.

More from The Courier