Home News Scotland

Firebomb thrown property in latest arson attack in Scottish town

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 7.53pm Updated: December 6 2021, 8.27pm
Police have launched an investigation into the latest incident in Strathaven, South Lanarkshire (Peter Byrne/PA)
Another property has fallen victim to an arsonist in South Lanarkshire after a firebomb was thrown towards a building, with police now hunting a masked man in connection with the attack.

An item on fire was thrown towards a property in Strathaven’s Common Green at about 8.15pm on December 2, Police Scotland said on Monday.

Nobody was injured in the attack, the force said, and the small fire was extinguished.

Police Scotland has launched an investigation into the incident in Strathaven, South Lanarkshire (Jane Barlow/PA)

Officers have now launched an investigation, and are hunting for a man who was filmed on security cameras in the area around the time of the attack.

The man is described as being of slim build, wearing a grey hooded North Face jacket, a full face balaclava or similar, and dark trousers.

Detective Sergeant Graham McAdam said: “There were people in the area at the time of the incident and I would appeal to anyone who saw anything or anyone matching the description above to contact us.”

Police asked anyone it information about the arson attack to contact them on 101, quoting incident number of 3196 of December 2.

It is the latest case of arson in the town. In July, police launched an investigation after the home of a Scottish Conservative councillor was targeted.

Two cars were set on fire and the blaze spread to the Fortrose Gardens house, causing significant damage.

Firefighters put out the blaze and no-one was injured.

For that incident charity Crimestoppers Scotland has offered £3,000 for information about the fire-raiser.

It is understood no identified links between the two incidents have yet been found by detectives.