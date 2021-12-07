Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Elderly passenger dies two weeks after A9 crash

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 8.46am Updated: December 7 2021, 9.14am
An 88-year-old man has died two weeks after a car crash on the A9 in which an elderly woman was also killed (Peter Byrne/PA)
An 88-year-old man has died two weeks after a car crash on the A9 in which an elderly woman was also killed (Peter Byrne/PA)

An 88-year-old man has become the second victim of a fatal crash on the A9.

His wife, aged 86, who was driving a white Nissan Pixo, died in hospital shortly after her car was in collision with a red Volvo V60 on Friday November 19.

The accident happened where the B9161, from Munlochy, joins the dual carriageway A9, north of the Kessock Bridge at Inverness, at 4.20pm.

The woman’s husband, who was a passenger in the Nissan, died on Saturday December 4.

Police inquiries into the crash are continuing.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.

“The family have asked that their privacy is respected at this time.”