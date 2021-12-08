Second man charged in Edinburgh attempted murder inquiry

An error occurred. Please try again.

A second man has been charged in connection with an attempted murder outside an Edinburgh supermarket.

A 32-year-old man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked with what Police Scotland described as a bladed article outside a Tesco in the capital’s Gracemount Drive on November 11.

The man, who police said was attacked at about 8pm, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Officers have not given an update on his condition.

On Wednesday the force said a second man had now been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder.

A 38-year-old man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, Police Scotland said.

A 21-year-old man has already been before the court and appeared on Tuesday.

Kevin Richardson, of Edinburgh, submitted no plea to the charge put to him – assault to injury, permanent disfigurement, danger to life and attempted murder – and was remanded in custody.

Detective Inspector Bob Campbell said: “Violent crime will not be tolerated in Edinburgh and I would like to pass on our thanks to everybody who has helped with our investigation into this incident.”