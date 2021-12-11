Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Hotel party featuring Take That tribute band linked to Covid-19 outbreak

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 3.00pm
Fairmont hotel St Andrews (Alan Simpson/PA)
Fairmont hotel St Andrews (Alan Simpson/PA)

The new Omicron variant is expected to feature in an outbreak of Covid-19 following a hotel party, an NHS board has said.

NHS Fife has confirmed a cluster of Covid-19 cases linked to a large evening event, featuring a Take That tribute band, at the Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews.

Enhanced contact tracing is ongoing to identify the known close contacts of all positive cases so they can be given appropriate public health advice and instructed to self-isolate.

NHS Fife’s deputy director of public health, Dr Esther Curnock, said: “We are aware of cases of Covid-19 linked to a particular evening event held at the Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews on December 4.

“We are working closely with our colleagues in the local environmental health service, and with the management of the Fairmont Hotel to reduce the risk of more widespread transmission of the virus.

“The evidence at this stage suggests at least some of the those who are known to have tested positive are likely to have been carrying the Omicron variant of the virus, which we know is highly transmissible.

“It is vital, therefore, that all of those who attended event remain vigilant of the signs and symptoms of the virus, and isolate immediately should any of these develop.

“The advice to local people, however, remains the same as it has for much of the response to the pandemic.

“Simple steps, such as wearing face coverings, ensuring indoor spaces are well ventilated and thoroughly cleaning our hands surfaces regularly, all contribute towards reducing our risk of catching and spreading the virus.”

On Friday, the Scottish Sun reported that around 40 staff at Hairmyres Hospital, in NHS South Lanarkshire, were self-isolating due to an Omicron outbreak linked to their work Christmas party.

The Fairmont hotel said that it is unable to comment at present as the manager is off until Monday.