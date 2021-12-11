Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

High-value jewellery targeted by masked men in spate of burglaries

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 3.00pm
Police have appealed for help (PA)
Police are searching for three men wearing black masks, and possibly driving a navy blue van, after a spate of burglaries targeting high-value items.

The house-breaking started in Dundee, Tayside, on Sunday December 5 and was followed by further burglaries in the city on December 7 and 8, before a house was raided in  Perth on December 9.

A police spokesman said: “The most recent incident happened at about 6pm on Thursday December 9, when a property in Innewan Gardens, Bankfoot, Perth, was broken into and jewellery stolen.

“Three men wearing black masks were seen in the area and officers are also keen to trace a navy blue van.”

Police are linking the burglary to similar break-ins in Dundee – one in Clayhills Drive just after midnight on December 8; at Fitzgerald Way on  December 7 between 4pm and 8pm, and another at Newhall Gardens between 5pm and 7pm on December 5.

Detective Sharon Swankie, of Dundee CID, said: “These break-ins involved the theft of high-value items, including jewellery and cash, and we are investigating if these incidents are linked.

“We are advising people to review their home security measures, to leave lights on where possible and make sure that any alarms or CCTV are in working order.

“There will be ongoing focused patrols while our inquiries continue.

“We are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to get in touch. Any detail, no matter how small, could help with our investigation.

“Likewise, dash-cam footage that shows anything suspicious may also assist with our inquiries.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident numbers 2691 December 9 for Innewan Gardens; 0057 December 8 Clayhills Drive; 3147 December 7 William Fitzgerald Way; and 3032 December 5 Newhall Gardens.

Alternatively anonymous calls can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.