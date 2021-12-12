Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Five sought after ‘vicious’ attack on woman in street

By Press Association
December 12 2021, 1.31pm
Police have appealed for information (David Cheskin/PA)
A “vicious and unprovoked attack” has left a 26-year-old woman in hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives are appealing for information after the woman was attacked in Hawthorn Street, Clydebank, in the early hours of Sunday.

The woman, who was out with a friend, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.

The five suspects were all about 17 years old and wearing dark clothing.

One was approximately 5ft, with brown hair, wearing a dark jacket and a black beanie hat and a second was wearing a luminous pink top and dark bottoms.

Detective Constable Imran Abuzar, from Clydebank CID, said: “This was a vicious and unprovoked attack and we can only be thankful that the injuries were not even more severe.

“We are aware that there were a number of people and motorists in the area around the time of the incident, so are appealing to anyone who witnessed the attack, or believes they saw a group of men matching the descriptions, to please come forward.”

Anyone with information should call the police on 101, quoting incident 0024 of December, 12.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.

