Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Call for people to give blood as Scotland records lowest number of donors

By Press Association
December 13 2021, 12.04am
NHS Scotland is calling on new blood donors and those who are registered to keep giving blood as supplies are the lowest they have been in the last century (NHS Blood and Transplant/PA)
NHS Scotland is calling on new blood donors and those who are registered to keep giving blood as supplies are the lowest they have been in the last century (NHS Blood and Transplant/PA)

Hospitals in Scotland have recorded the smallest yearly number of registered blood donors this century, prompting a call for people to give blood.

In the last year, active blood donors in Scotland fell from more than 105,000 to fewer than 92,000, according to figures released by NHS Scotland.

It meant 13,000 fewer people (13%) were giving blood in a single year.

The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) is calling for new donors, or those who have not given blood for a while, to come forward over the festive period to boost donor numbers.

Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service
Mike, Kate, Hollie and Abigail McRae are supporting the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) campaign to call for more blood donors (NHS Scotland)

Dr Sylvia Armstrong-Fisher of SNBTS said 3,300 donors needed to be giving blood each week to ensure that supplies remain at “safe levels”.

“With fewer people donating regularly, we want to welcome 50 new or returning blood donors every single day over the festive and winter period,” she said.

SNBTS, which is part of NHS Scotland, has started offering more weekend sessions at its donor centres across the country.

The organisation has also opened a new flagship donor centre in Livingston.

“Maintaining a safe and regular supply of blood to hospitals is our top priority,” Dr Armstrong-Fisher added.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported patients in Scotland over the past two years.

“We look forward to welcoming you soon.”

Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service
Kate said she had blood donors to thank for keeping her alive after she suffered from a postpartum haemorrhage (NHS Scotland)

Kate McRae, 29, who received 12 lifesaving blood transfusions following a postpartum haemorrhage after giving birth, has called on others to support the campaign this winter.

Her husband, Mike, 35, who has colitis, a condition affecting the colon, also received a life-changing transfusion when he was 18.

The couple, who have two daughters – four-month-old Abigail and two-year-old Hollie – said they wanted to thank those who already give blood, particularly those who helped save their lives.

“I lost nearly all the blood in my body,” Mrs McRae said.

“There’s no doubt that without those people my children wouldn’t have a mother, and my husband wouldn’t have a wife.

“It’s the best thing you could give this Christmas.”

Musa Watila
Dr Musa Watila, 47, lives with sickle cell disease and needs transfusions every eight weeks (NHS Scotland)

Dr Musa Watila, a speciality doctor in neurology at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, who lives with the blood disorder sickle cell disease, needs transfusions every eight weeks.

He has supported SNBTS’s campaign this winter, adding: “I understand very well what it means to be on the other side of the table as a patient.”

More from The Courier