Police officer guilty of sending sex messages to crime victims jailed

By Press Association
December 14 2021, 5.23pm
A former police officer David Taylor has been jailed for 14 months for sending explicit sexual messages to crime victims (Jane Barlow/PA)
A police officer who sent sexually explicit messages to crime victims he met while on duty has been jailed.

David Taylor admitted to three charges of sending indecent communications of a sexual nature and one charge of stalking.

The 37-year-old, from East Kilbride, was sentenced to 14 months in prison at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Taylor was also put on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

The former officer met his vulnerable victims when he investigated crimes they had reported, including domestic abuse and sexual assault.

He later sent them explicit text and picture messages.

The offences against the three victims occurred over a seven-year period between 2011 and 2018.

Procurator Fiscal for North Strathclyde Katie Stewart said: “David Taylor grossly abused his position of power as a police officer to take advantage of vulnerable women who had placed their trust in him.

“His victims demonstrated great bravery during the prosecution process and it is thanks to them he has been brought to justice today.

“The Crown is committed to the effective and fair prosecution of sexual crime, no matter who the offender is, and I would urge anyone who has been the victim of similar offences to come forward and seek support.”

