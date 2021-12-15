Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Bronze cast pine cone sculptures stolen from the Gorbals

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 2.21pm Updated: December 15 2021, 3.31pm
Police are investigating the theft of large copper pine cone sculptures in Glasgow (PA)
Police are investigating the theft of large copper pine cone sculptures in Glasgow (PA)

Police are investigating the theft of large bronze pine cone sculptures in Glasgow.

At about 12.45am on Monday, police received a report that two cast bronze pine cone structures, about two feet in height, had been stolen from McNeil Gardens in The Gorbals by two men who put them into a vehicle and drove off.

Further inquires revealed that another seven pine cones from the Gorbals area have been removed.

Officers said they are reviewing CCTV footage from in and around the area.

Sergeant Gary Bone said: “We believe the items may have been stolen so they can be stripped.

“I am appealing to people in the local community to get in touch with us as we work to establish what has happened to these structures.

“If anyone saw or heard anything suspicious around the time of the incident, please pass your information on.”

The sculptures, installed by New Gorbals Housing Association (NGHA) in 1998, were created by Gorbals Art Project and artists Cathy Keay and Liz Peden.

They were originally made by Edinburgh firm Powderhall Bronze in Granton, founded in 1989.

Brian Caster, from Powderhall Bronze, said: “Cathy Keay had her signature cast into each cone which was made with cast bronze.

“We have just been asked to quote for nine replacements.”

A spokesperson from NGHA said: “The unique pine cone bollards also served as a traffic-calming solution.

“The artwork consists of 16 bronze pine cones.

“These have been the target of theft before, and a few pieces have been replaced over the years.

“However, this time nine bollards were stolen over the weekend and another damaged as part of an attempted removal.

“The bollards are extremely heavy and would require specialist equipment to remove.”

In 1998, the 16 sculpture cost £25,000, which was 100% grant funded.

Fraser Stewart, director of NGHA, said: “This is a theft of community public art that not only enhanced our streets but made them safer.

“The pine cones were a feature of McNeil Street and Moffat Street, adding to the character of the neighbourhood.

“We urge anyone who may have any information to contact Police Scotland, as we are anxious to see their safe return to their rightful place in the community.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.