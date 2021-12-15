Bronze cast pine cone sculptures stolen from the Gorbals

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are investigating the theft of large bronze pine cone sculptures in Glasgow.

At about 12.45am on Monday, police received a report that two cast bronze pine cone structures, about two feet in height, had been stolen from McNeil Gardens in The Gorbals by two men who put them into a vehicle and drove off.

Further inquires revealed that another seven pine cones from the Gorbals area have been removed.

Officers said they are reviewing CCTV footage from in and around the area.

Sergeant Gary Bone said: “We believe the items may have been stolen so they can be stripped.

“I am appealing to people in the local community to get in touch with us as we work to establish what has happened to these structures.

“If anyone saw or heard anything suspicious around the time of the incident, please pass your information on.”

The sculptures, installed by New Gorbals Housing Association (NGHA) in 1998, were created by Gorbals Art Project and artists Cathy Keay and Liz Peden.

They were originally made by Edinburgh firm Powderhall Bronze in Granton, founded in 1989.

Brian Caster, from Powderhall Bronze, said: “Cathy Keay had her signature cast into each cone which was made with cast bronze.

“We have just been asked to quote for nine replacements.”

A spokesperson from NGHA said: “The unique pine cone bollards also served as a traffic-calming solution.

“The artwork consists of 16 bronze pine cones.

“These have been the target of theft before, and a few pieces have been replaced over the years.

“However, this time nine bollards were stolen over the weekend and another damaged as part of an attempted removal.

“The bollards are extremely heavy and would require specialist equipment to remove.”

In 1998, the 16 sculpture cost £25,000, which was 100% grant funded.

Fraser Stewart, director of NGHA, said: “This is a theft of community public art that not only enhanced our streets but made them safer.

“The pine cones were a feature of McNeil Street and Moffat Street, adding to the character of the neighbourhood.

“We urge anyone who may have any information to contact Police Scotland, as we are anxious to see their safe return to their rightful place in the community.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.