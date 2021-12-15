Man charged over discovery of human remains at industrial site in Fife By Press Association December 15 2021, 8.55pm A man has been arrested and charged in the connection with the death of a person whose remains were found at an industrial site in Glenrothes (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been charged in connection with the death of a person whose remains were found in Fife. Police Scotland has been investigating the death of Ean Coutts, whose remains were discovered in the Whitehill industrial estate in Glenrothes on September 27 last year. Officers confirmed on Wednesday that a 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with Mr Coutts’ death. The accused is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday December 16. More from The Courier Man, 31, charged in connection with death of Fife man Ean Coutts, missing since 2019 Sturgeon could face criminal charges over care home policy, lawyer claims Dundee disturbance: Man charged and due in court over ‘assault’ Aberdeen midfielder Funso Ojo charged over alleged assault of Dundee United fan