Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Glasgow Film Festival’s premiere galas will screen simultaneously across the UK

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 12.03am
Still from Norwegian noir film Death Is A Caress (1949) (Glasgow Film Festival/PA)
Still from Norwegian noir film Death Is A Caress (1949) (Glasgow Film Festival/PA)

Glasgow’s annual film festival has announced an international selection of movies to screen across the UK with a particular focus on female talent.

Now in it’s 18th year, the Glasgow Film Festival (GFF) is returning to live showings after the pandemic forced the 2021 event to go digital.

Next year’s festival, from March 2 to 13, will be in a hybrid format, with screenings in cinemas for the first time simultaneously, across the UK from London to Stornoway.

GFF is supported by Screen Scotland and the British Film Institute.

Previous year’s guests have included Saoirse Ronan, Gemma Arterton, Karen Gillan, Jessie Buckley, Richard Gere, Alan Rickman and Sir Michael Palin.

Glasgow Film Festival
Richard Gere talks to waiting media as he attends the UK premiere of his movie, Time Out of Mind, at the Glasgow Film Theatre, as part of the Glasgow Film Festival. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The festival will include a series on African Stories, with highlights including Casablanca Beats, a “salute to the power of music to transform lives” set in Morocco, and Khadar Ayderus Ahmed’s multi award-winning The Gravedigger’s Wife, set in Djibouti.

The GFF will also explore Norwegian Noir, focusing on the films of Edith Carlmar, Norway’s first female feature film director.

Carlmar’s Death Is a Caress (1949) was the first Norwegian film noir, and has influenced the 21st century cult hits of Scandi Noir.

Allison Gardner, co-director GFF, said: “As audiences know, we love to screen and champion films by women, from our Ida Lupino screenings in 2018, Elaine May in 2019 and our selection of great films by women around Mark Cousins’ documentary Women Make Film in 2020.

“For GFF22 we are screening four films by Norway’s first female director, Edith Carlmar.

The Gravedigger’s Wife by Khadar Ahmed – BUFO – (Photo by Lasse Lecklin/PA)

“Born into a poor family in the working-class districts of East Oslo, she became an actress and turned her hand to directing in 1949.

“We are honoured to be screening four of her features, including Death Is A Caress which is considered to be Norway’s first film noir.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for audiences to discover her remarkable talent.”

Allan Hunter, GFF co-director, added: “Over the past year, we have seen so many outstanding films from countries all across Africa that we have been spoilt for choice in collating African Stories.

“This is a showcase for the films that have impressed us most, ranging across dramas and documentaries and including Khadar Ayderus Ahmed’s award-winning The Gravedigger’s Wife, which is Somali’s Oscar candidate.

“I think this will be a real voyage of discovery for audiences filled with exciting discoveries.”

More from The Courier