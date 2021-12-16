Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man in court charged with murder over human remains found at industrial estate

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 5.25pm
A man has appeared in court charged with murder over the death of Ean Coutts whose remains were found at an industrial site in Glenrothes (Danny Lawson/PA)
A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a body was found in Fife more than a year ago.

The remains of Ean Coutts, 61, were discovered in the Whitehill industrial estate in Glenrothes on September 27 last year.

David Barnes, 31, from Fife, faced 29 charges when he appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, including murder, nine counts of theft and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Ean Coutts
Ean Coutts remains were found at an industrial estate in Glenrothes, Fife, in September last year (Police Scotland/PA)

He was also charged with theft by breaking into an ATM machine and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Barnes made no plea to the charges.

He has been remanded in custody for further examination and is due to reappear in court within the next eight days.