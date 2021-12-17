Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Appeal for witnesses after man dies in crash involving car and van on A90

By Press Association
December 17 2021, 8.39am Updated: December 17 2021, 11.03am
Police are appealing for information over the crash on the A90 (Joe Giddens/PA)
A man has died following a collision involving a car and a van in Aberdeenshire.

The crash happened on the northbound carriageway of the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road near Foveran at about 3.20pm on Thursday.

Police said the driver of the car, a 62-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The van driver was not injured.

Police are appealing for information about the crash, which involved a silver Ford Transit van and a silver Hyundai i40.

Sergeant Chris Smith, of North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families involved in this crash.

“We are appealing for information to help establish the full circumstances of the incident and would ask anyone who was driving on the road at the time to get in contact with officers.

“If there are any motorists with possible dashcam footage that may assist with our inquiries, please speak to police.”

The road was closed for about nine hours while a full collision investigation took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 2010 of December 16.