Homes evacuated and armed police called as man barricaded in flat

Several homes have been evacuated in a village in Fife after armed police were called to an incident where a man barricaded himself inside a flat.

Police were called to Kinglassie on Saturday morning and remained at the scene into the afternoon.

Photos shared on social media showed armed officers on the street as well as a burned-out car.

A street was closed off but police said there was no risk to the wider public.

Service 81Due to a Police incident we are unable to serve Kinglassie, the service will divert towards Auchmuirbridge then towards Fife airport returning to normal route on Kinglassie road in both directions until incident clears. — Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) December 18, 2021

A Police Scotland spokeswoman “Officers are currently at a property in Mina Crescent, Kinglassie, after a man barricaded himself within.

“Police were called around 7.35am this morning.

“There is no risk to the wider public, however a number of residents in the same block of flats have been evacuated as a precaution.”

Stagecoach said it had diverted a bus due to the incident.