Body found in search for man with dementia, 78, missing for three days By Press Association December 19 2021, 6.07pm Police searching for David McLeod have found a body (Police Scotland/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police searching for a man with dementia who disappeared three days ago have found a body. David McLeod, 78, was reported missing after he left his home in Woodstock Avenue, Galashiels, at around 8pm on December 16 – saying he was going to buy a newspaper and did not return. He was seen at around 9.15pm that evening walking near to the Ship Inn at East Port in Melrose in the Borders. A search was launched for Mr McLeod, who police said had been diagnosed with dementia and may have become confused. A body has been found in the search for 78-year-old David McLeod who was reported missing from the Woodstock area of Galashiels on Thursday, 16 December.Formal identification is yet to take place but David's family has been informed. pic.twitter.com/jeCzOnYUHi— Lothians & Scottish Borders Police (@LothBordPolice) December 19, 2021 Police Scotland said on Sunday that a body has been found in the Cauldshields Loch area. Formal identification is yet to take place, however Mr McLeod’s family has been informed. There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal. More from The Courier Body found in search for missing nursing assistant Petra Srncova Inquest into death of teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod opened and adjourned Body found near beach confirmed as missing teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod Body found in Dunfermline park identified as missing man Michael McCreadie