Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Lack of cycle lanes prevents almost two-thirds from cycling, study shows

By Press Association
December 20 2021, 12.03am Updated: December 20 2021, 10.17am
More than 30% of people in Scotland are now cycling for leisure and transport, but almost two-thirds say a lack of cycle lanes are preventing them from cycling more often (Jane Barlow/PA)
More than 30% of people in Scotland are now cycling for leisure and transport, but almost two-thirds say a lack of cycle lanes are preventing them from cycling more often (Jane Barlow/PA)

More than 60% of people in Scotland said a lack of cycle lanes prevents them from going out on their bike, according to a nation-wide study.

Cycling Scotland, an organisation set up to promote safe cycling across the country, found 35% of the nations residents use a bicycle for transport or leisure, a 30% increase compared to 2017.

But the data showed 61% of cyclists who took part in the survey said a lack of traffic-free cycle routes puts them off cycling more often.

One in five (20%) participants in the research also said they have nowhere to store their bike.

The number of people citing the environment as a reason why they cycle more often has more than doubled since 2017, rising from 12% to 28% this year.

The study also showed four in 10 (39%) 18 to 24-year-olds are now cycling for everyday journeys compared to 23% four years ago, a rise of 70%.

But parents have shown concern about the safety of their local roads in Scotland for their children.

According to Cycling Scotland’s research, 70% of parents rate their roads negatively for cycling, with one in six (16%) saying that the roads are “extremely unsafe” for young cyclists.

Keith Irving, chief executive of Cycling Scotland, said: “With 35% of the population cycling for transport or leisure, it’s encouraging to see cycling becoming a much more common way of getting around and getting exercise.

“As well as helping people feel healthier and happier, swapping the car for the bike remains key in tackling the climate emergency.”

He said to make cycling in Scotland more accessible to people, access to bikes and storage, both at home and at in public or work spaces, needs to be improved.

Cycling paths
Almost two-thirds (61%) of cyclists who took part in the Cycling Scotland survey said a lack of cycle lanes or traffic-free routes prevented them cycling more often (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We can see in our research that roads being too busy is one of the biggest barriers to cycling, we need to reduce vehicle traffic in shopping and residential streets, in line with the welcome Scottish Government commitment to reduce vehicle kilometres by 20% by 2030,” he said.

“To make our roads safer, particularly for children, a network of dedicated cycling lanes, separated from traffic, is the biggest priority.

“And every journey cycled will make a difference in cutting emissions in a just transition to Net Zero.”

Cycling Scotland’s survey, funded by Transport Scotland, interviewed 1,029 participants between August and September this year to better understand current attitudes towards cycling in the country.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We take our climate change objectives seriously and recognise the vital role active travel and its supporting infrastructure plays in encouraging more sustainable travel choices and greener, cleaner and better-connected communities.

“That’s why in our recently published Scottish Budget we have provided record investment in active travel of £150 million which will support more high quality walking, wheeling and cycling infrastructure, behaviour change programmes and access to bikes across Scotland.

“We are committed to this programme of improvements with future investment set to increase to at least £320 million or 10% of the transport budget by 2024-25.”