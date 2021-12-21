Rescuers search for hillwalker missing overnight

An error occurred. Please try again.

Rescuers are searching for a hillwalker who went missing overnight in the Highlands.

Stuart Baillie, 60, was reported missing at around 6.35pm on Monday after he did not return as planned from a walk on a route to Aonach Beag and Aonach Mor from the Steall Falls car park in Glen Nevis.

He was last heard from at around 2.10pm on Monday on the summit of Aonach Beag.

The Lochaber, Glencoe and Police Scotland mountain rescue teams are searching for him, along with the Search and Rescue Dogs Association and an HM Coastguard helicopter.

Stuart Baillie in his usual hillwalking clothing (Police Scotland/PA)

Sergeant Chris Hardwick of Fort William Police Station said: “This is a popular walking route and I would urge anyone who has been in the area and believes they may have seen or spoken to Stuart to get in touch as soon as they can.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 2718 of 20 December.”

Mr Baillie, from Bo’ness is described as white, 5ft 9in tall with brown eyes and a mole on his right cheek. He wears glasses.

Police said he is likely to be wearing a purple waterproof jacket, black waterproof trousers and carrying a purple or blue rucksack.