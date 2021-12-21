Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Deputy First Minister recommends ‘no first footing’ at Hogmanay

By Press Association
December 21 2021, 9.01pm
Deputy First Minister John Swinney.(Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail)
Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has recommended that people should stay at home, limit their social interactions and not go first footing at Hogmanay.

Mr Swinney was speaking during an interview with LBC radio’s Eddie Mair and was being questioned on whether Christmas or Hogmanay is a bigger celebration in Scotland.

He spoke about first footing when traditionally, after midnight on January 1, to bring the house good luck, a tall dark man would knock, bringing a lump of coal and a wee dram.

Mr Swinney, speaking after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced tougher Covid-19 restrictions, said: “I would recommend no first footing, yeah.

“I’d say to people to stay at home as much as they possibly can and to limit their social interaction from December 27 onwards, right into early January.

“We’re recognising, I think, that people want to spend time with their families.

“I think most families and folks get together around about Christmas time.

“I accept that Hogmanay, obviously Hogmanay is a massive Scottish celebration, but we think the degree of social interaction, that would happen around about that time, is just too much for us to be able to cope with, along with the celebrations that will take place at Christmas.

Earlier on BBC Scotland’s Drivetime show Mr Swinney suggested last Sunday’s Scottish Football League Cup Final “could well have been” a super spreader Covid-19 event.

BBC Scotland Drivetime presenter Nick Sheridan asked Mr Swinney: “Was the Cup Final a super spreader event and why did it go ahead?”

Mr Swinney replied: “It could well be.

“I think it stands to reason that if we have large numbers of people, 50,000 fans travelling towards a sporting event in one particular part of the country, using multiple modes of transport and interacting with each other – there is a very high danger that will be a super spreader event.”

