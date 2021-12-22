Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Edinburgh street remains most expensive in Scotland for a second year

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 12.03am
Edinburgh is home to the five most expensive streets in Scotland, new research from Royal Bank of Scotland has shown (Jane Barlow/PA)
A street in Scotland’s capital has been named the most expensive in the country for a second year in a row.

Regent Terrace in Edinburgh, on the upper south side of Calton Hill, is home to houses averaging a price of £1.68 million, Royal Bank of Scotland research found.

The street is in the Edinburgh New and Old Town Unesco World Heritage Site.

Ann Street in Stockbridge is second, with houses averaging £1.59 million, and Danube Street, just around the corner, is third at £1.41 million.

The city’s Wester Coates Gardens, where houses cost £1.33 million on average, was fourth and Hope Terrace in south Edinburgh, at £1.28 million, completes the capital’s top five.

Just two of the 10 most expensive streets are outside the capital. The Scores in St Andrews is home to houses costing an average of £1,280,000, and Glasgow’s Earls Gate averages £1,171,000.

The research this year had two new entries in the country’s top 25 list – both by the coast.

In at 23rd is Hill Road in Gullane, which will set buyers back an average of £1.08 million, and in 25th place is King’s Cairn, North Berwick, where a coastal property costs an average of £1.07 million.

Graham Blair, director at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “While Edinburgh continues to attract the highest house prices in Scotland, the entry of two coastal roads outside the city is indicative of the housing market over the past 18 months.

“Priorities have changed – homes that offer more space are more valuable to buyers than homes in prime commuting locations.

“Therefore, those with deeper pockets are starting to look further afield for their forever home.”

The average UK house price was £3,000 lower in October than a record reached the previous month, according to Office for National Statistics figures released this month.

The figures showed the typical property value in October was £268,000, down from a peak of £271,000 in September.

Despite the fall, the average house price was still £24,000 higher than a year earlier.

Prices increased by 10.2% over the year to October, slowing from 12.3% in September.

Average house prices in Wales increased over the year to a record of £203,000 (15.5% annual growth), in Scotland to £181,000 (11.3%), in England to £285,000 (9.8%), and in Northern Ireland to £159,000 (10.7%).

Scotland’s 25 most expensive streets with their average house cost are:

Regent Terrace, Edinburgh (£1,679,000)
Ann Street, Edinburgh (£1,585,000)
Danube Street, Edinburgh (£1,405,000)
Wester Coates Gardens, Edinburgh (£1,327,000)
Hope Terrace, Edinburgh (£1,283,000)
The Scores, St Andrews (£1,280,000)
Northumberland Street, Edinburgh (£1,265,000)
Pavilion Crescent, Edinburgh (£1,203,000)
Cumlodden Avenue, Edinburgh (£1,200,000)
Earls Gate, Glasgow (£1,171,000)
Manor Place, Edinburgh (£1,165,000)
Warriston Crescent, Edinburgh (£1,164,000)
Kinnear Road, Edinburgh (£1,151,000)
Hermitage Gardens, Edinburgh (£1,143,000)
Donaldson Crescent, Edinburgh (£1,141,000)
Gloucester Square, Edinburgh (£1,127,000)
Peel Road, Glasgow, (£1,124,000)
Barnton Park, Edinburgh (£1,124,000)
Barnton Avenue West, Edinburgh (£1,116,000)
Blacket Place, Edinburgh (£1,102,000)
Saxe Coburg Place, Edinburgh (£1,101,000)
Nile Grove, Edinburgh (£1,078,000)
Hill Road, Gullane (£1,075,000)
Woodhead Drive, Glasgow (£1,067,000)
King’s Cairn, North Berwick (£1,066,000)

