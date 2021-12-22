Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fewer Covid deaths reported in weekly update

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 12.50pm Updated: December 22 2021, 2.28pm
A further 68 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus (Peter Byrne/PA)
A further 68 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus (Peter Byrne/PA)

The number of people who died with confirmed or suspected coronavirus in Scotland fell in the week to Sunday, according to the latest figures.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) statistics show that in the week to December 19, 68 deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, down 17 on the previous week.

As of Sunday, 12,372 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus.

In the week of December 13-19 there were 16 deaths among people aged under 65, 14 in the 65-74 age group and 38 in people aged 75 or over.

Glasgow saw 13 deaths and Edinburgh and South Lanarkshire saw seven fatalities each, while 22 out of the 32 council areas had at least one death last week.

Pete Whitehouse, NRS director of statistical services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 68 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is 17 fewer deaths than the previous week.

“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,339, which is 103, or 8%, more than the five-year average.”

(PA Graphics)

Of the latest Covid deaths, 51 occurred in hospitals, six in care homes and 11 at home or in a non-institutional setting.

Thirty-two of those who died were male and 36 were female.

The NRS statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

Wednesday’s daily figures recorded 11 new coronavirus deaths and 2,434 positive tests in the last 24 hours.

But Public Health Scotland said the positive case numbers are “lower than expected” and that it is investigating.

There were 536 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 on Tuesday, an increase of 21 on the day before, and 40 people were in intensive care, up three.

The death toll under the daily measure stands at 9,801.

