Bomb squad called in after unexplained death of man

A bomb disposal unit was called in after the unexplained death of a man in Kilmarnock.

Police were called to Craigie Court in the town after the sudden death of a man at about 2.25pm on Wednesday.

The death is being treated as unexplained but police said there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

Wednesday, 22 December, 2021

But police discovered an item within the home that required the attendance of a bomb disposal unit.

A number of surrounding properties were evacuated as a precaution, with neighbours kept out for more than 12 hours.

The item was deemed safe and people allowed to return to their homes at about 3.15am on Thursday.