Police appeal to help identify body of man found on Christmas Day

Police Scotland are seeking the help of the public to identify the body of a man found on Christmas Day.

The man was found on Saturday at around 11am beside the River Nevis at Glen Nevis by a member of the public, with police saying there are no suspicious circumstances.

Described as being between 50 and 70 years old, around 6ft tall and of medium build, officers say the man was bald with shaved grey or white hair on the sides, grey or white stubble and blue eyes.

He was wearing two white T-shirts, blue jeans and desert-style boots.

A police spokesman said: “Our inquiries are ongoing but this death is not being treated as suspicious.

“The man remains unidentified and I would urge anyone who may be able to help to come forward. Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0986 of December 25.”