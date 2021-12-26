Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Scotland

Police officer spends Christmas in hospital after Glasgow car crash

By Press Association
December 26 2021, 4.26pm
Police car (Jane Barlow/PA)
Police car (Jane Barlow/PA)

A police officer has spent Christmas under the care of doctors after a Glasgow car crash saw two taken to hospital.

A patrol car and a Hyundai crashed on Christmas Eve at about 8.30pm in Broomielaw at the King George V bridge in the city centre.

Two police officers in the car were taken to hospital, and one remains in Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where doctors have described his condition as stable.

Police Scotland
A police car and a Hyundai crashed on Christmas Eve at about 8.30pm in Broomielaw at the King George V bridge, Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

Nobody has been charged so far, Police Scotland said, and investigations into the crash are ongoing.

A spokesman for the force said: “Inquiries are continuing after a road crash involving a police car and a Hyundai that took place on Broomielaw at King George V bridge in Glasgow around 8.30pm on Friday December 24.

“The driver of the Hyundai did not require hospital treatment.

“The two police officers were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where one was released after treatment.

“One officer remains in hospital where hospital staff describe his condition as stable.”

