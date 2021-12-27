Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Five-year-old girl among three people injured in Boxing Day crash

By Press Association
December 27 2021, 10.44am
The road was closed for around seven hours (David Davies/PA)
A Boxing Day crash in Fife has left three people injured, including a five-year-old girl.

They were in a silver Vauxhall Corsa which was involved in a crash with a blue Audi A3 on the A985 near Limekilns at around 3.50pm, Police Scotland said.

Emergency services attended and found the man driving the Corsa was seriously injured and the female front seat passenger had sustained minor injuries.

Both were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A five-year-old girl in the rear of the car sustained minor injuries, while a two-year-old girl next to her was not injured.

Both were taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Hospital for Children and Young People.

The man driving the Audi was not injured.

The road was closed for around seven hours for a collision investigation and vehicles recovery.

Police Sergeant David Ross said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen what happened and has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“Anyone with dash-cam footage from around the time of the crash is also asked to contact us.

“If you can help then please call us on 101, quoting incident number 1877 of Sunday December 26 2021.”

