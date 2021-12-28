Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Scotland

Driver in critical condition after Borders crash

By Press Association
December 28 2021, 11.58am
The road was closed for several hours for a crash investigation (Liam McBurney/PA)
A man is in critical condition in hospital after a crash in the Scottish Borders.

The 20-year-old was driving a red Seat Ibiza south on the A7 when it was involved in a crash with a black Seat Ibiza on the other side of the road, Police Scotland said.

Emergency services were called to the scene around half a mile north of Galashiels at 9.10pm on Monday.

The 20-year-old was taken to hospital where staff described his condition as critical.

Ambulance staff examined the other driver at the scene.

Police are seeking the driver of another car in front of the red Seat before the crash.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “Inquiries carried out so far have established that another black car, make currently unknown, was in front of the red Seat prior to the collision, and I would ask the driver of that vehicle to contact us as they may have information which could assist our inquiries.

“I would appeal to anyone who was on the A7 around the time of the incident to contact us with any information or dashcam footage as it could prove vital in our investigation.”

The road was closed for several hours for a crash investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3191 of Monday December 27.

